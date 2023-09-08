The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox play on Friday at 6:40 PM ET. Spencer Torkelson and Andrew Vaughn have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

The Tigers are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been the moneyline favorite 25 total times this season. They've finished 14-11 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Detroit has a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

Detroit has had an over/under set by bookmakers 140 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-68-5).

The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-40 35-36 26-31 38-44 51-56 13-19

