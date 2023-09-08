The Chicago White Sox (54-86) will look to Yoan Moncada, on a two-game homer streak, against the Detroit Tigers (64-76) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday, at Comerica Park.

The Tigers will look to Reese Olson (3-6) against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (6-7).

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (3-6, 4.65 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (6-7, 3.90 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (3-6) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 4.65 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .235.

He has earned a quality start three times in 14 starts this season.

In 14 starts this season, Olson has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Reese Olson vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 575 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 1151 hits, 20th in baseball, with 155 home runs (20th in the league).

The White Sox have gone 6-for-40 with two RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 101 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 12 hits.

The 32-year-old has put up a 3.90 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.

Clevinger is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the year in this matchup.

Clevinger is trying to pick up his 17th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In six of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mike Clevinger vs. Tigers

He will face a Tigers team that is hitting .236 as a unit (26th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .379 (27th in the league) with 142 total home runs (24th in MLB action).

Clevinger has pitched nine innings, giving up eight earned runs on 15 hits while striking out eight against the Tigers this season.

