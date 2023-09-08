Tigers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 8
Friday's contest features the Detroit Tigers (64-76) and the Chicago White Sox (54-86) matching up at Comerica Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 8.
The Tigers will give the nod to Reese Olson (3-6) against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (6-7).
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Tigers have won 14 out of the 25 games, or 56%, in which they've been favored.
- Detroit has a record of 5-6, a 45.5% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 558 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 2
|@ White Sox
|W 10-0
|Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
|September 3
|@ White Sox
|W 3-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Michael Kopech
|September 5
|@ Yankees
|L 5-1
|Alex Faedo vs Gerrit Cole
|September 6
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Matt Manning vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 7
|@ Yankees
|W 10-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Carlos Rodón
|September 8
|White Sox
|-
|Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
|September 9
|White Sox
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Michael Kopech
|September 10
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 12
|Reds
|-
|Matt Manning vs Lyon Richardson
|September 13
|Reds
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Andrew Abbott
|September 14
|Reds
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
