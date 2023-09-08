Friday's contest features the Detroit Tigers (64-76) and the Chicago White Sox (54-86) matching up at Comerica Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 8.

The Tigers will give the nod to Reese Olson (3-6) against the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (6-7).

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Tigers have won 14 out of the 25 games, or 56%, in which they've been favored.

Detroit has a record of 5-6, a 45.5% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 558 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule