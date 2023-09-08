Big Ten Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2
Trying to find information on the best bets in Big Ten play in Week 2? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Purdue vs. Virginia Tech matchup, and taking Washington State (+6) over Wisconsin against the spread. See more insights and stats on those college football games, and potential options to create a parlay bet, by scrolling down.
Best Week 2 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Washington State +6 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Washington State Cougars
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 30.8 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Colorado -3 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Colorado Buffaloes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Colorado by 20.0 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Northwestern +1.5 vs. UTEP
- Matchup: UTEP Miners at Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Northwestern by 5.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 2 Big Ten Total Bets
Over 47.5 - Purdue vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Projected Total: 63.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 39.5 - UTEP vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: UTEP Miners at Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Total: 46.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 58.5 - Wisconsin vs. Washington State
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Washington State Cougars
- Projected Total: 64.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Week 2 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Ohio State
|1-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
|23.0 / 3.0
|380.0 / 153.0
|Rutgers
|1-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
|24.0 / 7.0
|285.0 / 201.0
|Minnesota
|1-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
|13.0 / 10.0
|251.0 / 295.0
|Michigan
|1-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|30.0 / 3.0
|402.0 / 235.0
|Michigan State
|1-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|31.0 / 7.0
|406.0 / 219.0
|Penn State
|1-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|38.0 / 15.0
|478.0 / 308.0
|Wisconsin
|1-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|38.0 / 17.0
|503.0 / 316.0
|Iowa
|1-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|24.0 / 14.0
|284.0 / 329.0
|Illinois
|1-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|30.0 / 28.0
|374.0 / 416.0
|Maryland
|1-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|38.0 / 6.0
|449.0 / 276.0
|Purdue
|0-1 (0-0 Big Ten)
|35.0 / 39.0
|363.0 / 487.0
|Nebraska
|0-1 (0-1 Big Ten)
|10.0 / 13.0
|295.0 / 251.0
|Northwestern
|0-1 (0-1 Big Ten)
|7.0 / 24.0
|201.0 / 285.0
|Indiana
|0-1 (0-1 Big Ten)
|3.0 / 23.0
|153.0 / 380.0
