The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

Central Michigan ranks 11th-worst in total offense (219.0 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 95th with 406.0 yards allowed per game. New Hampshire's offense has been dominant, putting up 437.0 total yards per contest (24th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 41st by surrendering 303.0 total yards per game.

Central Michigan vs. New Hampshire Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Central Michigan vs. New Hampshire Key Statistics

Central Michigan New Hampshire 219.0 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.0 (31st) 406.0 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.0 (39th) 123.0 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.0 (45th) 96.0 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.0 (14th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (32nd)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Bert Emanuel Jr. has thrown for 87 yards, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 41 yards (41.0 ypg) on 17 carries.

Jase Bauer has racked up 27 yards on two carries.

Mitchel Collier's team-leading 30 yards as a receiver have come on three receptions (out of three targets).

Chris Parker has put together an 18-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in two passes on two targets.

Shatavious Hogan has racked up one catch for 17 yards, an average of 17.0 yards per game.

New Hampshire Stats Leaders

Max Brosmer has thrown for 284 yards on 76% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Dylan Laube has rushed for 89 yards on 16 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on two catches, totaling 31 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Myles Thomason has totaled 31 yards on six carries.

Heron Maurisseau has registered two receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 78 (78.0 yards per game). He's been targeted zero times and has one touchdown.

Kyle Lepkowski has caught three passes and compiled 39 receiving yards (39.0 per game).

DJ Linkins' two catches (on zero targets) have netted him 32 yards (32.0 ypg).

