Saturday's rugby slate features several top-tier games, including the NRL Rugby matchup between New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers.

Watch NRL Rugby: New Zealand Warriors at Penrith Panthers

  • League: NRL Rugby
  • Game Time: 2:03 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Watch NRL Rugby: Sydney Roosters at Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

  • League: NRL Rugby
  • Game Time: 5:48 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup: Italy vs Namibia

  • League: 2023 Rugby World Cup
  • Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: CNBC
Watch Rugby Super League: Wigan Warriors at Leeds Rhinos

  • League: Rugby Super League
  • Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
