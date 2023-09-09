It'll be the Syracuse Orange (1-0) against the Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) in college football play at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Syracuse vs. Western Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Syracuse vs. Western Michigan?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Syracuse 34, Western Michigan 12

Syracuse 34, Western Michigan 12 The Orange have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter.

Western Michigan will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Broncos have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Orange's implied win probability is 96.2%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Michigan (+24.5)



Western Michigan (+24.5) So far in 2023, Western Michigan is unbeaten against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Syracuse vs. Western Michigan matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) The over/under for the matchup of 56.5 is 43.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Syracuse (65 points per game) and Western Michigan (35 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Syracuse

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.5 58.5 Implied Total AVG 37 37 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.