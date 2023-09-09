Tarik Skubal is set to start for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog White Sox have +155 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -190 +155 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Tigers and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won 14 of the 26 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (53.8%).

Detroit has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

Detroit has played in 141 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-69-5).

The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-41 35-36 26-31 38-45 51-57 13-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.