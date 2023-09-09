Tigers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 9
Saturday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (64-77) and Chicago White Sox (55-86) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on September 9.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (4-3) to the mound, while Jose Urena will get the nod for the White Sox.
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Tigers have won 14 out of the 26 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Detroit has played as favorites of -190 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 558 (four per game).
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 3
|@ White Sox
|W 3-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Michael Kopech
|September 5
|@ Yankees
|L 5-1
|Alex Faedo vs Gerrit Cole
|September 6
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Matt Manning vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 7
|@ Yankees
|W 10-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Carlos Rodón
|September 8
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
|September 9
|White Sox
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs José Ureña
|September 10
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 12
|Reds
|-
|Matt Manning vs Lyon Richardson
|September 13
|Reds
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Andrew Abbott
|September 14
|Reds
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
|September 15
|@ Angels
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Griffin Canning
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.