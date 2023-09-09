Among the options on the Week 2 MAC college football schedule, UMass (+7) against Miami (OH) is our pick for best bet against the spread, while our model suggests betting on the total in the Miami (OH) vs. UMass matchup. See more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 2 MAC Spread Bets

Pick: UMass +7 vs. Miami (OH)

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at UMass Minutemen

Miami (OH) RedHawks at UMass Minutemen Projected Favorite & Spread: UMass by 26.9 points

UMass by 26.9 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Ohio +3.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Florida Atlantic Owls

Ohio Bobcats at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 6.8 points

Ohio by 6.8 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Western Michigan +24.5 vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Syracuse Orange

Western Michigan Broncos at Syracuse Orange Projected Favorite & Spread: Syracuse by 22.5 points

Syracuse by 22.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Best Week 2 MAC Total Bets

Over 44 - Miami (OH) vs. UMass

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at UMass Minutemen

Miami (OH) RedHawks at UMass Minutemen Projected Total: 56.5 points

56.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Under 57 - Western Michigan vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Syracuse Orange

Western Michigan Broncos at Syracuse Orange Projected Total: 46.2 points

46.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Under 62.5 - Ohio vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Florida Atlantic Owls

Ohio Bobcats at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Total: 56.5 points

56.5 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: September 9

September 9 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 2 MAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Northern Illinois 1-0 (0-0 MAC) 27.0 / 24.0 338.0 / 314.0 Western Michigan 1-0 (0-0 MAC) 35.0 / 17.0 509.0 / 281.0 Eastern Michigan 1-0 (0-0 MAC) 33.0 / 23.0 285.0 / 398.0 Ohio 1-1 (0-0 MAC) 20.0 / 15.0 341.5 / 257.5 Toledo 0-1 (0-0 MAC) 28.0 / 30.0 416.0 / 374.0 Akron 0-1 (0-0 MAC) 21.0 / 24.0 279.0 / 353.0 Bowling Green 0-1 (0-0 MAC) 24.0 / 34.0 328.0 / 389.0 Buffalo 0-1 (0-0 MAC) 17.0 / 38.0 316.0 / 503.0 Central Michigan 0-1 (0-0 MAC) 7.0 / 31.0 219.0 / 406.0 Ball State 0-1 (0-0 MAC) 14.0 / 44.0 295.0 / 357.0 Miami (OH) 0-1 (0-0 MAC) 3.0 / 38.0 215.0 / 493.0 Kent State 0-1 (0-0 MAC) 6.0 / 56.0 240.0 / 723.0

