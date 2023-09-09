The Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) are big 24-point underdogs on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Syracuse Orange (1-0). This matchup has an over/under of 57 points.

Syracuse has been firing on all cylinders this year, ranking third-best in total offense (677 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (106 yards allowed per game). With 35 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Western Michigan ranks 55th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 53rd, surrendering 17 points per game.

Western Michigan vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Syracuse vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Syracuse -24 -110 -110 57 -110 -110 -2500 +1100

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan covered six times in 12 games with a spread last season.

Western Michigan games hit the over just twice last season.

Last season, Western Michigan won three out of the eight games in which it was the underdog.

Western Michigan did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Sean Tyler got things done in the running game last year, rushing for 1,027 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

Tyler was a factor in the receiving game too, reeling in 12 balls on 20 targets for 111 yards and one touchdown.

In 12 games, Corey Crooms was targeted 108 times, leading to 57 receptions, 814 yards and five touchdowns.

In 12 games, Jack Salopek piled up 1,285 yards (107.1 yards per game) with seven touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 49.1% completion percentage.

With 52 rushing yards (0.9 YPC) and one rushing touchdown, Salopek helped the offense on the ground in addition to the passing game.

In 12 games last season, La'Darius Jefferson generated 235 rushing yards (4.2 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.

Last year Andre Carter registered 51 tackles, seven TFL, six sacks, and one interception in 12 games.

Zaire Barnes was on the field for 12 games, registering one interception to go along with 58 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Corvin Moment played in 12 games and collected 49 tackles, seven TFL, and 6.5 sacks.

With one sack to go along with four TFL, 33 tackles, and four interceptions, Keni-H Lovely made a big impact on D.

