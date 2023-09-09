The Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) visit the Syracuse Orange (1-0) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Syracuse has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in total offense (677 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (106 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Western Michigan is posting 35 points per game (55th-ranked). It ranks 54th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (17 points given up per game).

We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ACC Network Extra.

Western Michigan vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Western Michigan vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Western Michigan Syracuse 509 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 677 (17th) 281 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 106 (2nd) 339 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 271 (14th) 170 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 406 (8th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Jack Salopek has racked up 170 yards on 69.2% passing while recording one touchdown pass with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 36 yards .

The team's top rusher, Jalen Buckley, has carried the ball 30 times for 194 yards (194 per game) with one touchdown.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has been given 20 carries and totaled 73 yards with one touchdown.

Kenneth Womack has registered four receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 54 (54 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Malique Dieudonne has caught two passes and compiled 24 receiving yards (24 per game).

Jehlani Galloway's six targets have resulted in four catches for 23 yards.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has 257 yards passing for Syracuse, completing 75% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 40 rushing yards (40 ypg) on eight carries.

LeQuint Allen has 107 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown.

Ike Daniels has racked up 63 yards on 11 carries.

Umari Hatcher's leads his squad with 105 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four catches (out of six targets) and scored one touchdown.

Isaiah Jones has hauled in three receptions totaling 71 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Donovan Brown has been the target of six passes and compiled five receptions for 65 yards, an average of 65 yards per contest.

