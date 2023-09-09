Zach McKinstry vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Saturday, Zach McKinstry (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .233 with 19 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 78 of 130 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (6.2%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- McKinstry has driven in a run in 24 games this season (18.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (4.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this year (36.9%), including five games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|.249
|AVG
|.217
|.328
|OBP
|.277
|.400
|SLG
|.311
|19
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|11
|49/23
|K/BB
|53/17
|8
|SB
|8
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.91).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Urena makes his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- The 31-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.