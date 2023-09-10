Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is batting .293 with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this year (64 of 99), with multiple hits 29 times (29.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 18 games this season (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34 games this year (34.3%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 49
.349 AVG .237
.398 OBP .312
.512 SLG .527
15 XBH 20
6 HR 14
24 RBI 33
41/11 K/BB 48/15
3 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.90).
  • The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Scholtens (1-7) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
