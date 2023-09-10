On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 123 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .449.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 140 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.9% of them.

Looking at the 140 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (15.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 70 .207 AVG .259 .305 OBP .333 .359 SLG .533 22 XBH 36 8 HR 19 26 RBI 51 77/34 K/BB 69/29 1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings