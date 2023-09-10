Tigers vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kerry Carpenter and Luis Robert will be among the star attractions when the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.
The Tigers are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog White Sox have +110 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.
Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Tigers
|-135
|+110
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have won 15 of the 27 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (55.6%).
- Detroit has gone 9-7 (winning 56.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- Detroit has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 142 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-70-5).
- The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|30-41
|35-36
|26-31
|39-45
|52-57
|13-19
