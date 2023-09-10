How to Watch the Tigers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
Spencer Torkelson and Luis Robert will be among the stars on display when the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 25th in MLB action with 143 home runs. They average one per game.
- Detroit's .377 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in MLB.
- The Tigers are 28th in MLB with a .235 batting average.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (561 total, four per game).
- The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a .302 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 mark in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Detroit has a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.272).
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-1
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/6/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 10-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Carlos Rodón
|9/8/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/9/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|José Ureña
|9/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Lyon Richardson
|9/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Andrew Abbott
|9/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|-
|9/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Griffin Canning
|9/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|Tyler Anderson
