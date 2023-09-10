Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (65-77) and Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (55-87) will match up in the series rubber match on Sunday, September 10 at Comerica Park. The matchup will start at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +110. The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: TBA - DET vs Jesse Scholtens - CHW (1-7, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -135 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won 15, or 55.6%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Detroit has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have a 3-1 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The White Sox have come away with 32 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win 22 times in 68 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) Akil Baddoo 1.5 (-125) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+165) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 3rd

