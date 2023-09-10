Sunday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (65-77) against the Chicago White Sox (55-87) at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:10 PM on September 10.

Jesse Scholtens (1-7) will take the ball for the White Sox. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Tigers.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

BSDET

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 15 (55.6%) of those contests.

Detroit has entered 16 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 9-7 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 57.4% chance to win.

Detroit has scored 561 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).

Tigers Schedule