Zack Short, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short has nine doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .216.
  • Short has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has homered in six games this season (7.2%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Short has driven in a run in 17 games this season (20.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 13 of 83 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 35
.248 AVG .174
.317 OBP .268
.416 SLG .267
9 XBH 6
5 HR 1
21 RBI 9
31/12 K/BB 28/11
2 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Scholtens gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
