TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will play Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 143 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 564 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Tigers rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.43 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Tigers rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.268 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Joey Wentz (2-10) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 1 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run without allowing a hit.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Wentz has made nine starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees W 10-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Home Tarik Skubal José Ureña 9/10/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds - Home Joey Wentz Brandon Williamson 9/13/2023 Reds - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Connor Phillips 9/14/2023 Reds - Home Reese Olson - 9/15/2023 Angels - Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels - Away - Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels - Away Joey Wentz Reid Detmers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.