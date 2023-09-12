When the Cincinnati Reds (74-71) and Detroit Tigers (66-77) face off in the series opener at Comerica Park on Tuesday, September 12, Brandon Williamson will get the call for the Reds, while the Tigers will send Joey Wentz to the hill. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +100 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (4-4, 4.10 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (2-10, 6.65 ERA)

Tigers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -122 +102 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Wanting to put money on the Tigers and Reds matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+100), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Tigers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 19, or 55.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have gone 12-12 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

In the last 10 games, the Reds were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (41.4%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won 40 of 101 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-2.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Tyler Nevin 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.