On Tuesday, Zack Short (hitting .120 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has nine doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .215.

Short has picked up a hit in 40.5% of his 84 games this season, with at least two hits in 8.3% of them.

In 7.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Short has driven home a run in 17 games this season (20.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (15.5%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 35 .246 AVG .174 .315 OBP .268 .412 SLG .267 9 XBH 6 5 HR 1 21 RBI 9 31/12 K/BB 28/11 2 SB 1

