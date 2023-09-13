The Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky will match up in Game 1 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-16) 171 -1800 +1000 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-16.5) 171.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-16.5) 171.5 -1499 +800 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sky vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have covered 20 times in 39 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Sky have compiled a 20-18-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Las Vegas has been favored by 16.5 points or more 12 times this season, and covered the spread in eight of those contests.
  • So far this season, 23 out of the Aces' 39 games have gone over the point total.
  • A total of 20 Sky games this season have hit the over.

