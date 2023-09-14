This week, there's high school football on the docket in Iron County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

    • Iron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Forest Park High School at Norway High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Norway, MI
    • Conference: Skyline central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    West Iron County High School at Manistique High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Manistique, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

