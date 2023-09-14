At +1800 as of September 14, the Detroit Lions aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -110

-110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit put together a 10-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

While Detroit ranked worst in the in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as it ranked fourth-best in the (380 yards per game).

The Lions put up a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last season.

Detroit was 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC overall.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff had 29 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In the passing game with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

In 17 games last year, Alex Anzalone delivered 1.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 125 tackles, and one interception.

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +5000 3 September 24 Falcons - +5000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +4000 5 October 8 Panthers - +20000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +12500 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1600 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2000 11 November 19 Bears - +12500 12 November 23 Packers - +4000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +3000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +12500 15 December 17 Broncos - +8000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +5000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 18 January 7 Vikings - +5000

