    • Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Skyline High School at Monroe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Monroe, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Dundee High School at Onsted High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Onsted, MI
    • Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hilltop High School at Summerfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Petersburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ottawa Hills at Erie-Mason High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Erie, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Edon Northwest at Whiteford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hudson Area High School at Ida High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Ida, MI
    • Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saline High School at Bedford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Temperance, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jefferson High School at Flat Rock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Flat Rock, MI
    • Conference: Huron League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

