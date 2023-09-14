Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Monroe County, Michigan this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Skyline High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Monroe, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dundee High School at Onsted High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Onsted, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hilltop High School at Summerfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Petersburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa Hills at Erie-Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Erie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edon Northwest at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson Area High School at Ida High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ida, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saline High School at Bedford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Temperance, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Flat Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Flat Rock, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
