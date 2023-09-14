Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Oakland County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Oakland County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Walled Lake Western High School at Walled Lake Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland High School at Walled Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaholm High School at Berkley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Berkley, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birmingham Groves High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Southfield, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens High School - Troy at North Farmington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Farmington Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bloomfield Hills High School at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Farmington, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at Oak Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Oak Park, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakland Christian High School at Capac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Capac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran Northwest High School at Lutheran High School Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Westland, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lyon East High School at Waterford Kettering High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marysville High School at Lamphere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clawson High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Royal Oak High School at Pontiac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Novi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Novi, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lyon High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Highland, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenton High School at Holly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Holly, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everest Collegiate High School and Academy at Cabrini High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center Line High School at Hazel Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hazel Park, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Country Day High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Rochester Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ferndale High School at Avondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bloomfield High School at Lake Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lake Orion, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Lake Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Linden, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkston High School at Stoney Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary Preparatory High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Wixom, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bishop Foley High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.