High school football is happening this week in Oakland County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Walled Lake Western High School at Walled Lake Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland High School at Walled Lake Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaholm High School at Berkley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Berkley, MI

Berkley, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Birmingham Groves High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School - Troy at North Farmington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bloomfield Hills High School at Farmington High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 15

4:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Farmington, MI

Farmington, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Oak Park High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15

6:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Oak Park, MI

Oak Park, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakland Christian High School at Capac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Capac, MI

Capac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran Northwest High School at Lutheran High School Westland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon East High School at Waterford Kettering High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Marysville High School at Lamphere High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Clawson High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Royal Oak High School at Pontiac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Novi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Novi, MI

Novi, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon High School at Milford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Highland, MI

Highland, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenton High School at Holly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Holly, MI

Holly, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Everest Collegiate High School and Academy at Cabrini High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Allen Park, MI

Allen Park, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Line High School at Hazel Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Hazel Park, MI

Hazel Park, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Country Day High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Rochester Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Ferndale High School at Avondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Auburn Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at Lake Orion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lake Orion, MI

Lake Orion, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Lake Fenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Linden, MI

Linden, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarkston High School at Stoney Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Mary Preparatory High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Wixom, MI

Wixom, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Bishop Foley High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School