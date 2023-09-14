High school football is happening this week in Oakland County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    Thursday

    Walled Lake Western High School at Walled Lake Northern High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
    • Conference: Lakes Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakeland High School at Walled Lake Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
    • Conference: Lakes Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seaholm High School at Berkley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Berkley, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Birmingham Groves High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Southfield, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Athens High School - Troy at North Farmington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Farmington Hills, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Bloomfield Hills High School at Farmington High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Farmington, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Troy High School at Oak Park High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Oak Park, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oakland Christian High School at Capac High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Capac, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lutheran Northwest High School at Lutheran High School Westland

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Westland, MI
    • Conference: Michigan Independent
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Lyon East High School at Waterford Kettering High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Waterford, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marysville High School at Lamphere High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Madison Heights, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clawson High School at Madison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Madison Heights, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Royal Oak High School at Pontiac High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Pontiac, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brighton High School at Novi High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Novi, MI
    • Conference: Kensington Lakes
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Lyon High School at Milford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Highland, MI
    • Conference: Lakes Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fenton High School at Holly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Holly, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Everest Collegiate High School and Academy at Cabrini High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Allen Park, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Center Line High School at Hazel Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Hazel Park, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Detroit Country Day High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Pontiac, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oxford High School at Rochester Adams High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ferndale High School at Avondale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Auburn Hills, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Bloomfield High School at Lake Orion High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lake Orion, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brandon High School at Lake Fenton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Linden, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clarkston High School at Stoney Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Mary Preparatory High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Wixom, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Bishop Foley High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

