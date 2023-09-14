Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Sanilac County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Brown City High School at Deckerville Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Deckerville, MI

Deckerville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at North Huron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Kinde, MI

Kinde, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Algonac High School at Croswell-Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Croswell, MI

Croswell, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Marlette High School at Sandusky High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Sandusky, MI

Sandusky, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Ashley High School at Peck Community High School