Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (76-71) will be eyeing a series sweep when they square off with the Detroit Tigers (66-79) at Comerica Park on Thursday, September 14. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Reds have -110 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson - DET (3-7, 4.50 ERA) vs Derek Law - CIN (4-5, 3.83 ERA)

Tigers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -110 -110 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Tigers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have a 20-13 record (winning 60.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers have a 3-2 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (48.1%) in those games.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 50-54 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

