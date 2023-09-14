Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Washtenaw County, Michigan this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Kalamazoo County
  • Clare County
  • Chippewa County
  • Baraga County
  • Livingston County
  • Lapeer County
  • Saint Joseph County
  • Wayne County
  • Schoolcraft County
  • Montcalm County

    • Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Skyline High School at Monroe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Monroe, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dexter High School at Pioneer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Ann Arbor, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Huron High School - Ann Arbor at Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
    • Location: Ypsilanti, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Riverview, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saline High School at Bedford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Temperance, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.