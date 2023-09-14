Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Washtenaw County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Washtenaw County, Michigan this week? We have you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Skyline High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Monroe, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dexter High School at Pioneer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huron High School - Ann Arbor at Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saline High School at Bedford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Temperance, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.