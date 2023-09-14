In Wayne County, Michigan, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

University Prep High School at University Prep Science and Math

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Conference: Michigan Metro

Michigan Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Henry Ford High School at Detroit East English Village Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on September 15

4:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Conference: Detroit Public 1

Detroit Public 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Redford Union High School at Romulus High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15

6:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Romulus, MI

Romulus, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverview Community High School at New Boston Huron High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15

6:45 PM ET on September 15 Location: New Boston, MI

New Boston, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran Northwest High School at Lutheran High School Westland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Edsel Ford High School at Trenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Trenton, MI

Trenton, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School at Fordson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne Memorial High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran North High School at Clarenceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Hartland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Hartland, MI

Hartland, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Canton High School at Northville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Northville, MI

Northville, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Howell High School at Plymouth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Annapolis High School at Thurston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Redford, MI

Redford, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Churchill High School at John Glenn High School - Westland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Roosevelt High School at OA Carlson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gibraltar, MI

Gibraltar, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Dearborn High School at Belleville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Belleville, MI

Belleville, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Cousino High School at Grosse Pointe North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Everest Collegiate High School and Academy at Cabrini High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Allen Park, MI

Allen Park, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

U Of D Jesuit High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Muskegon Heights High School at Ecorse Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ecorse, MI

Ecorse, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Crestwood High School at Garden City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Garden City, MI

Garden City, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Melvindale High School at Robichaud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwestern High School - DCP at Battle Creek Pennfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Flat Rock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Flat Rock, MI

Flat Rock, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

L'Anse Creuse High School at Grosse Pointe South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Grosse Pointe, MI

Grosse Pointe, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cass Technical High School at Martin Luther King High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Conference: Detroit Public 1

Detroit Public 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Western International High School at Renaissance High School