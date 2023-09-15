Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Allegan County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Allegan County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Sturgis High School at Plainwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Plainwell, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopkins High School at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Holland Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Holland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayland Union High School at Cedar Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cedar Springs, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saugatuck High School at Union City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Union City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin High School at Gobles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gobles, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niles High School at Otsego High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Otsego, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Calvin Christian High School at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Fennville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
