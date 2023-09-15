Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Bay County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Bay County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered here.
Bay County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Alma High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pinconning Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Pinconning, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garber High School at Swan Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caseville High School at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midland High School at Bay City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinconning Area High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Farwell, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Western High School at H. H. Dow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
