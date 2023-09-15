Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Benzie County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Benzie County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Tawas Area High School at Benzie Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Benzonia, MI

Benzonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Johannesburg-Lewiston High School at Frankfort High School