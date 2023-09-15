Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Berrien County, Michigan this week? We have the information below.

    • Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Berrien Springs High School at Brandywine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Niles, MI
    • Conference: BCS League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Joseph High School at Lakeview High School - Battle Creek

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Battle Creek, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coloma High School at Watervliet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Watervliet, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Niles High School at Otsego High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Otsego, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

