Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Branch County, Michigan this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Ontonagon County
  • Leelanau County
  • Mecosta County
  • Wexford County
  • Huron County
  • Marquette County
  • Barry County
  • Muskegon County
  • Manistee County
  • Alpena County

    • Branch County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Hastings High School at Coldwater High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Coldwater, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saugatuck High School at Union City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Union City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Quincy High School at Springport High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Springport, MI
    • Conference: Big 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.