Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Branch County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Branch County, Michigan this week.
Branch County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Hastings High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Coldwater, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saugatuck High School at Union City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Union City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy High School at Springport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Springport, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
