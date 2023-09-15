Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Calhoun County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Calhoun County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Mendon High School at Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Athens, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph High School at Lakeview High School - Battle Creek
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwestern High School - DCP at Battle Creek Pennfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tekonsha High School at Camden-Frontier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Camden, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
