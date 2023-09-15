If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Cass County, Michigan this week, we've got the information here.

    • Cass County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Edwardsburg High School at Three Rivers High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Three Rivers, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marcellus High School at Lawrence High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lawrence, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

