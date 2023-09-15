Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Cass County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Cass County, Michigan this week, we've got the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cass County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Edwardsburg High School at Three Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Three Rivers, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcellus High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lawrence, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
