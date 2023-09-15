Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Charlevoix County, Michigan this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Kingsley Area High School at Boyne City High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15

6:45 PM ET on September 15 Location: Boyne City, MI

Boyne City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

East Jordan High School at Charlevoix High School