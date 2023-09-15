If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Clare County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Clare County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Gladwin High School at Clare High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Clare, MI

Clare, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

Farwell High School at Montabella High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Blanchard, MI

Blanchard, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinconning Area High School at Farwell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Farwell, MI

Farwell, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

Meridian Early College High School at Harrison High School - Harrison