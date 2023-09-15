Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Crawford County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Crawford County, Michigan, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Crawford County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Grayling High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
