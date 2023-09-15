Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Delta County, Michigan this week.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Delta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Hancock High School at Gladstone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gladstone, MI

Gladstone, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Escanaba High School at Sault Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Sault Ste. Marie, MI Conference: Big North

Big North How to Stream: Watch Here

Rapid River High School at Munising High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Munising, MI

Munising, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Engadine High School at Mid Peninsula High School