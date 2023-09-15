Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Emmet County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Emmet County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Emmet County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Petoskey High School at Gaylord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gaylord, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harbor Springs High School at Mancelona High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mancelona, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
