Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Genesee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Genesee County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Traverse City West High School at Grand Blanc High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Grand Blanc, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atherton High School at Kingston High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Kingston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bentley High School at Beecher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mt. Morris, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genesee High School at Bendle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montrose High School at Ovid-Elsie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Elsie, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durand Area High School at LakeVille Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Otisville, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenton High School at Holly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Holly, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur Hill High School at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clio High School at Goodrich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Goodrich, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flushing High School at Linden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Linden, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davison High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Lake Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Linden, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
