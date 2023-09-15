Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Gladwin County, Michigan this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    • Gladwin County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Gladwin High School at Clare High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Clare, MI
    • Conference: Jack Pine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beaverton High School at Shepherd High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Shepherd, MI
    • Conference: Jack Pine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

