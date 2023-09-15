Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Grand Traverse County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Grand Traverse County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Grayling High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City West High School at Grand Blanc High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Grand Blanc, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsley Area High School at Boyne City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Boyne City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pleasant High School at Traverse City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
