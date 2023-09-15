If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Grand Traverse County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered below.

    • Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Grayling High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Traverse City, MI
    • Conference: Lake Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Traverse City West High School at Grand Blanc High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Grand Blanc, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kingsley Area High School at Boyne City High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Boyne City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mount Pleasant High School at Traverse City Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Traverse City, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

