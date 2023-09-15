Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Gratiot County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Gratiot County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Alma High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Bay City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Louis High School at Ithaca High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Ithaca, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fulton High School at Vestaburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Vestaburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Breckenridge High School at Coleman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Coleman, MI
    • Conference: Mid-State
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Ashley High School at Peck Community High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Peck, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

