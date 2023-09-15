We have 2023 high school football action in Houghton County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

    • Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Menominee High School at Calumet High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Calumet, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Houghton High School at Westwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Ishpeming, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hancock High School at Gladstone High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Gladstone, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Stephenson High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Lake Linden, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

