Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Houghton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Houghton County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Menominee High School at Calumet High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Calumet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houghton High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hancock High School at Gladstone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gladstone, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Stephenson High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Lake Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
