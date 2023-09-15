This week, there's high school football on the docket in Isabella County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Isabella County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Beaverton High School at Shepherd High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Shepherd, MI

Shepherd, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

Sacred Heart Academy High School at Webberville Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Webberville, MI

Webberville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Beal City High School at Houghton Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Houghton Lake, MI

Houghton Lake, MI Conference: Highland

Highland How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pleasant High School at Traverse City Central High School